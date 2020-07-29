HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old Shelburne man suffered life-threatening injuries and faces charges he allegedly set a fire inside a seniors' home Tuesday evening.

Police say the fire was reported initially as a dispute.

"The 21-year-old was behaving erratically, and continued to escalate to the point where he poured gasoline in the apartment he was visiting, and in the hallway of the building," Shelburne RCMP said in a news release. "He then lit it on fire, and was severely burned as a result."

The building, which is home to 29 residents, caught fire, however everyone escaped safely.

"The suspect was transported to hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries," police said.

He is facing charges of arson causing danger to life. The 29 residents are being assisted by families, the Red Cross, and various community groups.