

CTV Atlantic





Charges are pending against a 32-year-old man after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred on Pictou Landing Rd. in Pictou Landing, N.S.

RCMP say at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a pick-up truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident for Impaired Driving Causing Death. He remains in custody.

A section of roadway between Birch St. and Eagle St. remains closed to traffic from both directions as part of the investigation. A collision analyst is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.