Charging ahead: inventory still lags as demand grows for electric vehicles

DARTMOUTH, N.S. -

As 2021 winds down, anyone considering a new vehicle has likely at least considered going electric, although there aren't a lot of in-person options in the Maritime provinces.

Insiders say more could be done to change that.

All EV Canada says it is the largest pre-owned electric vehicle dealership in Canada.

Any number of makes and models are available at any given time, with prices ranging from $10,000 to ten times that amount.

The sales manager says soaring gas prices are fuelling demand, but free money helps, too.

"Right now, there's some good strong provincial rebates in every single province in Atlantic Canada," said Jérémie Bernardin. "So, that's making a huge difference. It's sending a market signal."

In Nova Scotia, those rebates can be as high at $8,000, although more than half of it is federal money.

Back in the summer, Ottawa announced all new cars and trucks in this country will have to be zero emission by 2035.

Advocates say there'd be a better selection at dealerships around here if rebates increased, and the Atlantic provinces forced dealers to carry a certain percentage of e-vehicles on their lots, like Quebec and B.C.

"They're getting the vast majority of the electric vehicles that are being provided by the manufacturers," said Kurt Sampson of the Electric Vehicle Association of Atlantic Canada

"So dealerships around here, where we don't have as friendly policies in place, they have a harder time getting the vehicles to be able to sell."

And there are plenty of factors for serious buyers to consider, according to experts like Sarah Balloch, Transportation Manager at Nova Scotia's Clean Foundation.

"So, looking at what your regular commute is, looking at how much you want to spend, looking at the availability of charging either from your home, or your regular drives."

The organization offers plenty of information for potential buyers on its website.

The number of charging and fast charging stations has surpassed 100 in recent years, according to Nova Scotia Power, with more added all the time.

The focus now is rolling them out to households, while studying the impact on the grid through a pilot project.

"We've partnered with 100 electric vehicle drivers from all across the province, and we're partnering to better understand the demand that electric vehicle charging stations have on the system," said Sanjeev Pushkarna, senior program manager for Nova Scotia Power'sSmart Grid Nova Scotia.

The pilot project is ongoing through 2023.

Another piece of the puzzle as more and more Atlantic Canadians give in to the powerful draw of electric vehicles.