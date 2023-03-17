Charity organization fills a gap for abuse survivors in Moncton
Helping to support survivors of abuse, a charity organization in Greater Moncton, N.B., is filling a big need in the area.
“Shelter Movers is a charity that provides moving and storage services to survivors of abuse,” said chapter director Renee Charron. “We collaborate with local businesses, like storage companies and vehicle rental companies and community organizations, to ensure that we’re able to provide a safe and dignified way for survivors to leave abusers.”
Powered by volunteers, the group made it’s first move in November and it’s already seen a huge need in the area.
“There’s about 40 per cent of the people experiencing homelessness say that it is due to family conflict or spousal abuse,” said Charron. “Here in Moncton, just in the last few months, we’ve completed about 30 moves already.”
She says, although Shelter Movers Greater Moncton will help anyone fleeing domestic violence and abuse, so far the need in the area has been women.
“We’ve completed about 30 moves but many of our clients are mothers, so a lot of the moves have had children on them as well, so we could probably safely estimate that we’ve helped over 50 people so far,” she said.
“We knew that the need was going to be great. Gender-based violence is present in every community in Canada and that’s no different here in Moncton, Riverview, Dieppe.”
The organization works by referrals, working closely with other organizations in the area like the YWCA and Crossroads for Women.
The goal right now is to complete 100 moves in the first year of operation, but she says the need is much larger and more volunteers and donations are needed.
“It costs us about $250 to move a family, so $20 a month allows for someone to support a family over the course of a year,” she said.
Right now, there are about 60 volunteers and the hope is to eventually expand to help people within an hours reach of the city centre.
“It’s a very special moment to see those children reunited with their belongings or to know that their belongings are safely stored while they are in shelters,” she said.
“So, those can be extremely moving moments as a volunteer and a staff member of Shelter Movers.”
