Charlottetown apartment fire forces six people out of their home Sunday

An early-morning fire at a three-story house means six people had to leave their homes in downtown Charlottetown on Sunday.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire occurred around 5 a.m. The three storey home on Sydney Street contained three apartment units.

Volunteers arranged emergency housing and financial help for basic purchases for three people from one of the units. The residents from the two other units are staying with relatives and friends.

Red Cross officials say additional help is available if residents need anything once they can return home.

No injuries have been reported.