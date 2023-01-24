Charlottetown homeless encampment set to be knocked down

A homeless encampment that’s become a fixture at the edge of a busy Charlottetown intersection is about to be knocked down and hauled away.

Much of the encampment at the Charlottetown Event Grounds now seems abandoned.

On Tuesday, there was at least one person still there, however, it’s estimated there’s as many as four people still calling it home.

The majority of people who slept in the area have moved on, many to a recently opened shelter on Park Street.

It’s a far better situation than living in the cold and snow along the city's waterfront.

“It was a slow drop off the first week,” said Chris Clay, the homeless outreach coordinator for the Native Council of Prince Edward Island.

“Then once word spread throughout the homeless community that Park Street was a good place, we saw a pretty quick drop off.”

There was a fire at the site last week, which sent plumes of smoke into the sky. City officials said it was confined to a barrel and no one was injured.

There is now a fire watch on site.

City police issued notices Friday ordering those remaining to vacate by Monday at noon, but provincial officials said the winter storm has delayed the deadline.

In an emailed statement, the province said the encampment will be removed early this week.

As the cold weather sets in, fires and freezing temperatures have become the main concern.

“Yesterday was proof,” said Clay. “Between rain and snow, and freezing rain, it’d be miserable to be outside in a tent, and then they’re trying to warm themselves. So, you have the carbon monoxide issue of heaters inside.”

Clay said there are now enough supports in place that the encampment isn’t needed any longer.

It’s unclear what will happen with the remaining holdouts, but the city said police will be on-site to “ensure a safe transition.”

A spokesperson with the Community Outreach Centre, which provides daytime programing for people experiencing homelessness, said the province has done a good job with its Park Street shelter and providing wrap around supports to unhoused people who need it.

They also say the encampment needs to be removed because, as it exists now, it’s a safety hazard for the people living there.