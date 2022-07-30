Charlottetown hospital announces COVID-19 outbreak

Campbellton hospital closed due to COVID outbreak

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island