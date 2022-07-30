Charlottetown hospital announces COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Unit 7 is now closed to new admissions, except in cases where admission is required and it is safe to do so — such as a patient who is already positive for COVID-19, or has recently recovered from the virus, Health PEI said in a news release Saturday.

Visitors to the unit are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a time.

According to the health authority, visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Health PEI is reminding the public that masks are necessary at all hospitals, health centres, service areas and offices run by the authority.