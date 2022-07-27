Charlottetown man charged in two arsons, including burning of Pride flag

A 23-year-old Charlottetown man is facing charges in relation to two arsons in the city last week.

He was arrested Friday night.

Charlottetown Police Services says the first fire happened on July 19 just before 1:30 a.m. on Sydney Street, where a Pride flag was set on fire. The fire also caused damage to the siding on a home.

The second fire happened just before 3 a.m. that day. According to a news release, two witnesses saw a man running from a home on University Avenue. The witnesses also saw a cup on top of an electrical box that was set on fire.

Police were able to identify the suspect through a combination of security camera footage from a local business and police surveillance cameras set up throughout the city, known as “E-watch.”

The accused has been charged with two counts of arson. He was remanded into custody over the weekend and released with conditions Tuesday morning. He is set to appear in provincial court at a later date.