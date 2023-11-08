Charlottetown man charged with attempted murder after tent fire

Police in Charlottetown have charged a man with attempted murder after a tent fire in the city Monday morning.

Charlottetown Police Services says it responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a tent on fire across the street from the Park Street Emergency Shelter.

The fire was extinguished by shelter staff by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Police say they learned a man was sleeping in the tent at the time of the fire and shelter staff were able to get him out.

The victim was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and was released.

The Charlottetown Police Services’ Major Crime and Street Crime Units began to investigate, as well as the Charlottetown fire inspector.

Police say they reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify a suspect.

They say both the suspect and the victim are known to each other, and it was deemed an isolated incident.

The suspect was found on St. Peters Road at 5:00 p.m. Monday and arrested without incident, according to police.

A 30-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with:

attempted murder

arson

breach of probation

breach of recognizance order

He appeared in court on Tuesday and has been remanded into custody.

