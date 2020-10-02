HALIFAX -- A 41-year-old Charlottetown man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Mill Cove, P.E.I. on Thursday.

RCMP says at 3:40 p.m. on October 1, they were called to a motor vehicle collision on Route 6 in Mill Cove.

Upon arrival police found a half-ton truck on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

The Jaws of Life were used to extract the driver from the truck. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.