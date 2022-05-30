Charlottetown man facing multiple charges in relation to mall shoplifting incident

A 29-year-old has been charged with weapons related offences following a shoplifting incident at a local mall says Charlottetown police.

On Friday, police responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Charlottetown Mall around 3 p.m.

Police say staff confronted a man seen shoplifting in a store, where he then showed a knife and threatened the employee. Following this, he fled the scene.

Video surveillance was used to identify the man and police say he was arrested on Saturday by Summerside Police, who later turned the case over to Charlottetown Police.

According to police, the Charlottetown man is facing charges of Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, Uttering threats, Assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

No employees suffered injuries during the incident.