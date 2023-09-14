Charlottetown planning committee recommends safe injection site plan goes to council

Charlottetown City Council will soon debate whether to allow the province to build an overdose prevention site near a homeless shelter in the city’s downtown.

A recommendation on the contentious proposal was passed by the city’s planning committee Wednesday night.

“It’s a recommendation of staff going on to council, where it will be fully debated, discussed, and finally decided by council,” said Mayor Philip Brown after the vote.

The staff recommendation is to allow the site to be built on Park Street, near an existing overnight shelter.

However, the recommendation came with a number of conditions, including: the province paying for six new city police officers to deal with the site and surrounding area, daily garbage clean-up and needle disposal in the surrounding area, the province building a new sidewalk connecting the site directly to downtown, and the condition that no further temporary variance would be approved.

The recommendation would require the province to move quickly on a permanent proposal, which city staff estimates could take six to eight months to work its way through the process. The temporary variance application is for a year.

A handful of residents spoke against the plan at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The modular site is to be installed on Park Street, with a fence intended to separate the two facilities. The safe injection site will be open during the day and the emergency shelter overnight.

The committee also recommended the temporary variance, allowing the Park Street emergency shelter to be extended for a year. Though they are expecting to see a permanent plan for a shelter in the city, it’s unclear when that will come.

This doesn’t mean the temporary variance to allow the construction of the modular safe injection site has gone through -- the recommendation is set go before the full council at a special meeting on Sept. 25.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.