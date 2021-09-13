HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. have arrested a man for attempted murder after a woman was stabbed Monday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 13, Charlottetown Police Services responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on King Street.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, police issued a warrant for 37-year-old Michael Arthur Gaudet. According to police, Gaudet has “an extensive criminal record including a history of violent crimes.”

Police say they arrested Gaudet without incident on Tuesday morning at a residence on Rochford Street in Charlottetown.

The investigation is ongoing.