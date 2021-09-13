Advertisement
Charlottetown police arrest man for attempted murder after woman stabbed
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 5:13PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:20PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. have arrested a man for attempted murder after a woman was stabbed Monday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 13, Charlottetown Police Services responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on King Street.
Police say the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
On Monday afternoon, police issued a warrant for 37-year-old Michael Arthur Gaudet. According to police, Gaudet has “an extensive criminal record including a history of violent crimes.”
Police say they arrested Gaudet without incident on Tuesday morning at a residence on Rochford Street in Charlottetown.
The investigation is ongoing.
