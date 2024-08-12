Charlottetown police investigating encampment fire over the weekend
Police in Charlottetown are investigating a fire at an encampment on Prince Street Saturday.
According to a Monday news release, police responded to the fire at the encampment around 3 a.m. Foreign workers set up the encampment on the St. Paul’s Church property.
Police say protesters were on scene at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported to police.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them at 902-629-4172.
