HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for attempted murder after a woman was stabbed Monday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 13, Charlottetown Police Services responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on King Street.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Later that afternoon, police issued a warrant for 37-year-old Michael Arthur Gaudet. According to police, Gaudet has “an extensive criminal record including a history of violent crimes.”

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate or ongoing threat to the public, however, anyone who sees Gaudet is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.