Charlottetown police to provide update on 1988 cold case

    Police in Charlottetown say they will provide an update on a 36-year-old cold case Friday afternoon.

    In a social media post Thursday night, Charlottetown Police Services said there has been a “significant development” in the unsolved homicide of Byron Carr.

    Carr was last seen around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1988, driving a 1987 white Ford Tempo near the corner of Richmond Street and Prince Street.

    According to a previous police news release, Carr was found dead 31 hours later in the bedroom of his home on Lapthorn Avenue, about 1.5 kilometres away.

    Police say Carr was strangled and stabbed following a sexual encounter with another man.

    Charlottetown Police Services Chief Brad MacConnell will hold a press conference at 1 p.m., which will be livestreamed.

    More to come...

