Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season

Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.

Now, the plan is not set to come into effect until after the lucrative tourist season.

Some kinds of short-term rentals, or STRs, may not be around much longer.

A change in regulations for STRs came into effect at the end of March. The new licensing bylaw was supposed to as well, however, council decided to delay that for half a year.

"To allow more time to put all the pieces together for that short-term rental licencing bylaw," said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

STR operators had a year-long grace period from the time the regulations were passed in 2022.

The primary difference in the new rules is that STRs must be part of or entirely the owner's primary residence.

Brown said they're trying to make the process as smooth as possible.

"Like any new process that's put in place, there's going to be trials and errors on this whole implementation,” said Brown. “We're not going ahead with a big stick policy."

Though all STRs are now required by the city to be registered, not all are, and without licensing and enforcement, they may stay that way through the season.

In an emailed statement, Airbnb said they are working with governments on fair regulations.

"Overall, some of the restrictions limit tourism and economic opportunities for small businesses across Charlottetown, including the restriction on short-term rentals in apartments," said Nathan Rotman, Canada’s Regional Policy Lead.

Company reps said most Airbnb hosts in P.E.I. list just one home. Most visitors spend around $100 per day in the neighbourhood of their Airbnb, and they add half of the Airbnb guests in the country would not have visited the neighbourhood of their listing if it wasn't there.