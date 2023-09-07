Charlottetown’s Victoria Park serves city for 150 years

Despite the overcast weather Thursday morning, people gathered all over Victoria Park, just outside of Charlottetown’s historic downtown.

The land used to be part of the governor’s estate, and is still the home of Prince Edward Island’s Lieutenant Governor today, but in 1873 when Prince Edward Island joined confederation it changed.

“So that became land owned by Ottawa, and Ottawa gave that land to become a park for the city of Charlottetown,” said Ed MacDonald, history expert at University of Prince Edward Island.

Over the years, the city of Charlottetown has grown, but the park remained.

Victoria Park is an all age’s recreational space featuring walking trails, quiet places to sit, athletic fields, and playgrounds.

“In a lot of different ways, the recreational needs of the city, as they became known, were looked after by Victoria Park,” said MacDonald.

The city put up a display in the park this week, featuring pictures of the area over the years.

“It means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but I think the residents would say it feels like their park,” said deputy mayor Alana Jankov.

A new playground was the most recent development for the park, proving time and time again it's an area that adapts to the needs to the people of the city.

Though it’s changed a lot in 150 years, the purpose of this place never has, to give the people of Charlottetown a place to visit and play in the great outdoors.

