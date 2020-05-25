HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided near Vernon River, P.E.I., early Monday morning.

The RCMP and Vernon River Fire Department responded to the crash on Route 3, near Glencoe Road, just after 7 a.m.

Police say two vehicles collided, forcing one vehicle off the highway and into a ditch.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver from the vehicle.

The Charlottetown woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She was the only person inside the vehicle.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle -- an 18-year-old man from the Three Rivers area -- was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.