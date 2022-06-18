Charlottetown woman dies following collision involving pumper truck

A two-vehicle collision involving a pumper truck and a car that occurred on Saturday has claimed the life of a Charlottetown woman says police.

Members of the RCMP say they and other first responders attended to a report of the collision on Route 3 in Summerville, P.E.I., around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the 52-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car had been transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the pumper truck is said to be uninjured.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling eastbound crossed the centerline, causing it to collide with the pumper truck that was headed westbound.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist also responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.