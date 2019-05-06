

CTV Atlantic





A Charlottetown woman who previously pleaded guilty to two counts of infanticide is now facing a third charge of infanticide.

Charlottetown Police Services received a call on Friday that the remains of an infant had been found in the Sherwood subdivision.

Police responded to the scene, along with the coroner, and found the human remains inside an outbuilding on the property.

Shannon Rayner was arrested for infanticide and remanded into custody. The 40-year-old woman is due to appear in court at a later date.

Rayner pleaded guilty on April 9 to two counts of infanticide related to separate incidents in February 2014 and November 2016.

According to court documents, the babies both died “a short time” after they were born.

Rayner admitted in court to placing their bodies in bags and dumping them in a garbage bin.

Court heard that a psychiatric assessment determined Rayner was fit to stand trial.

The assessment also found she did not suffer from a mental disorder that could have made her "not criminally responsible" for the crimes.

The judge hearing the case ordered a pre-sentence report and then set June 5 for a sentencing hearing.

