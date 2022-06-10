Charter tuna boat captains in P.E.I. hope for mackerel closure exemption

A tuna breaches the surface of the water off Prince Edward Island in this 2021 handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Troy Bruce) A tuna breaches the surface of the water off Prince Edward Island in this 2021 handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Troy Bruce)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options

When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.

Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results

A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island