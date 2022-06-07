Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon

A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.

Three planeloads of Ukrainians have landed in Canada over the past month, but this will be the first large planload of Ukrainians to land in New Brunswick since the Russian invasion.

The other flights were federal charters, while Tuesday’s flight was chartered by the New Brunswick government.

Roughly 300 Ukrainians have arrived in New Brunswick since January.

Premier Blaine Higgs and provincial Immigration Minister Arlene Dunn will be among those greeting the Ukrainians at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

"I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who worked to make this possible. This includes many New Brunswickers who have donated time, financial assistance, accommodations, food and much more in an effort to ease the fear and turmoil so many of these Ukrainians have been living with since Russian forces invaded their homeland," said Dunn in a news release.

Each Ukrainian will receive a welcome kit containing information to help them start their new lives in New Brunswick.

"New Brunswick’s track record for extending humanitarian support in times like this is well known," said Higgs. "We look forward to welcoming each one here today and hopefully provide the comfort and safety they need."

The province says most of the Ukrainians will live in Moncton, Saint John, or Fredericton.

"Some who are arriving may need to stay with host families while securing long-term housing, and we know New Brunswickers will be eager to continue to step in and help in this area," said Higgs.

Last week, a federal charter flight carrying more than 300 Ukrainians landed at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

A federal charter flight carrying 328 Ukrainians arrived in Winnipeg on May 23 and another brought 306 Ukrainians to Montreal on May 29.

Ukrainians arriving in Canada are able to apply for a one-time, non-taxable financial assistance benefit from Ottawa, which gives $3,000 to each adult and $1,500 for each child under the age of 17.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says, from March 17 to May 25, it received just over 259,000 CUAET applications, and more than 120,000 have been approved.

New Brunswickers who are interested in becoming a host family can contact ukrainesupport@onbcanada.ca to be connected to the nearest settlement agency.