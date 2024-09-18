Check your ticket: Lotto Max ticket worth $1M sold in New Brunswick
Someone in New Brunswick has a million reasons to smile, according to Atlantic Lottery.
In a Wednesday news release, officials confirmed a ticket sold in Gloucester County, N.B., for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw is a Maxmillions winner worth $1 million.
The corporation says more details will be released after a winner comes forward.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, goes back to work days after cancer treatment update
Catherine, Princess of Wales has held her first engagement since revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.
8-year-old Ohio girl takes her family's SUV, drives to Target
An 8-year-old girl took an SUV from her Ohio home and drove for miles to a store where she was later found unharmed, authorities said.
Bride's family speaks as West Vancouver woman sentenced for driving SUV into wedding party
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Ukrainian drones strike a large military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow
Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of some local residents, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday.
How to prevent lung cancer, regardless of whether you smoke, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
This airport landing is so challenging only 50 pilots are qualified to do it
Bhutan's Paro International Airport (PBH) is widely considered one of the most technically difficult plane landings in the world. Maneuvering onto a short runway between two 18,000-foot peaks requires both technical knowledge and nerves of steel.
Michelin to award new stars in Toronto area as it expands outside city limits
The Michelin Guide's famous inspectors have ventured outside Toronto's city limits.
Calgary city council votes to wind down long-sought, long-troubled Green Line LRT project
Calgary city council has voted to end work on the first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project at a cost of at least $2.1 billion.
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
Rent, mortgage costs still concerning for Albertans despite cooling inflation
Canada’s annual inflation rate has reached the central bank’s two per cent target for August, but many consumers in Alberta are still feeling the pinch of high costs for shelter, rents and mortgages.
BREAKING
BREAKING Several homes on fire in southwest Edmonton
Flames spread from an apartment building under construction to several townhomes in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
'A matter of luck whether or not you make it out alive': Excessive speeders taunt police by posting crimes online
Whether you've been shaken awake by revving engines in the dead of night, or passed on the Anthony Henday like you're standing still, most Edmontonians have some experience with sports cars or motorcycles driving dangerously on city streets.
Black Lives Ruined: Black men asked to sign NDAs to settle racial profiling cases
Black men who are the victims of racial profiling and harassment by police forces in Quebec say they are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to receive their settlement cheques.
Quebecer wins big in historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot
A Quebecer is one of two people who won big in the record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
16 soldiers injured in accident at Valcartier military base in Quebec
More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital this afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec.
You will be able to 'dine-in-the-dark' at this new Ottawa restaurant
Dark Fork has announced plans to open the city's first "dine-in-the-dark restaurant" on George Street, where patrons will eat in a dark dining room where cellphones and other sources of artificial light are forbidden.
Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak, canoe
A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont.
-
Ottawa City Council to debate restoring off-peak LRT service
Ottawa City Council meets Wednesday and a proposed motion to restore off-peak LRT service is on the agenda.
Perth County crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver has serious injuries after a crash in Perth County. It happened around 8 p.m. int he area of Highway 8 between Perth Road 179 and Perth Road 168.
-
Pets stolen in break and enter returned to owner
South Bruce OPP were able to reunite an owner and their pets after they were taken from their home.
Weekend GO Transit Barrie Line closed for repairs
GO Transit will be using buses on the Barrie Line this weekend due to track upgrades and repairs.
People posing as Friends are allegedly scamming Friends on Facebook: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are warning social media users about recent scams.
-
New clinic for kids providing hospital alternative
As hospital emergency departments continue to be overwhelmed amidst an ongoing shortage of physicians in Ontario, there's a new Orillia operation hoping to ease the pressure.
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
'It's ridiculous': Ontario man told to pay $1,000 to end water heater contract
An Ontario man was surprised to learn he would have to pay a $1,000 penalty to cancel his water heater rental. 'I was shocked that the penalty I had to pay was almost the cost of a brand new water heater,' James Alves, of Etobicoke, told CTV News Toronto.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
City of Guelph proposes bylaw to protect renters
City council approved an 'evictions survey' during Tuesday night’s meeting to get a better snapshot of the impacts of evictions occurring within Guelph.
-
Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.
Pedestrian in ICU after getting struck by vehicle
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in south Windsor.
-
Ward 6 kicks off series of meetings in the city
Windsor ward meetings have begun, with councillor conversations and resident reservations. Coun. Ed Sleiman was up first in the series of meetings, giving residents a public forum for face time with councillors and city officials.
'Looks like a beach here': Manitoba communities soaked by heavy rain
Significant rain Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures and overland flooding in multiple Manitoba communities.
'It's disappointing': Kinew responds to ousted MLA's claims of toxic, dysfunctional government
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
-
Prosthetic leg, live goldfish among items left on Winnipeg buses
There's nothing average about some of the stuff that gets lost on the bus
Suspect still at large following assault investigation in Yorkton: RCMP
Three suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large, following an assault in the city of Yorkton.
Tornado warning for parts of southwestern Sask. lifted
A tornado warning, which was issued for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening, has been lifted.
-
'Didn't meet our expectations': Tempers flare at Riders practice with team winless in 7
It was a heated day at practice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday as head coach Corey Mace had to address the team in a stern matter not once but twice resulting in him telling the group to, “Get off the f***ing field.”
Emily Sanche tried to seek medical help for boyfriend before he fatally stabbed her, court hears
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
Support staff at Saskatoon public schools call for more safety supports after teen set on fire
Support staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are calling for urgent action and more funding to keep members safe in the wake of a brutal attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
-
Another person charged at Sask. private school at the centre of multiple abuse allegations
Another person affiliated with a Saskatoon Christian school embroiled in legal trouble over multiple allegations of abuse has been charged with assault.
NDP defends Surrey Memorial Hospital efforts after damning letter from doctors
The BC NDP government is on the defensive Tuesday after emergency room doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital penned a damning call for a leadership change at Fraser Health.
-
Downtown Vancouver BIA launches public safety campaign ahead of B.C. election
The business association for the downtown core is calling on parties running candidates in the upcoming provincial election to lay out their visions for improving public safety in Vancouver.
'Certainly a wake-up call': B.C. police remind residents to lock their doors after family robbed
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
Canucks' Dakota Joshua reveals he is recovering from cancer
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team's training camp begins later this week.
-
B.C. forest watchdog says province should improve watershed management
British Columbia's forests watchdog says a complaint about "excessive" logging has led to a call for the province to improve how it manages watersheds.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.