Cheer Nova Scotia headed to world championships in Florida

A group of Maritimers are headed to the ICU World Juniors Cheerleading Championships in Florida.

The team of Cheer Nova Scotia athletes is made up of 11 different programs across the province.

Coach Ashley Astephen put together a submission video, and sure enough, the team was selected to represent Canada at the world juniors.

The championships will see the Nova Scotia team compete against counterparts from different countries across the globe.

“Last year, the majority of this team won a silver medal,” said Astephen, “so this is our ‘go for gold’ this year.”

The Adaptive Abilities team is led by coach Jesse Strum. She says the teams are a blend of athletes with and without disabilities working together in one routine.

Strum noted the team has an athlete with down syndrome and others with arm amputations.

“We will figure out exactly what we need to change in the routine to make it work for everybody,” said Strum. “Sometimes we change different grips of our stunts, sometimes we’ll give visual or audio cues in the routine to help athletes out during the routine.”

The excitement is palpable for the young cheerleaders who are about to represent their country on a global stage.

“It’s a very close and fun team to work with,” said one athlete. “We all know how to help each other out and work together and push each other to do our best.”

The goal, of course, is to come home with a gold medal.

“I love spending time with my team and going out and hitting the world stage with my best friends is the best feeling,” said another athlete.

Overall, the championships is an opportunity to have fun while showing the world what cheerleaders can do.

“It’s important to us to provide opportunities to athletes of all abilities because we truly believe cheer is for everyone,” said Strum.