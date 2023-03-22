Cheers to that: Annapolis Valley distillery wins several national, international awards

A distillery in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has made a name for itself on the international stage.

Barrelling Tide Distillery in Port Williams, N.S., has won six awards so far this year at five different competitions.

Russell and Colleen Murphy opened Barrelling Tide in May 2016 and the distillery has gone on to produce a variety of products.

“We do vodkas, we do gins, we do a whiskey, we do fruit liqueurs, we do coffee liqueur and we also do canned products, we do seltzers as well as canned cocktails,” Colleen told CTV Atlantic’s Mike Lamb.

“We do everything right here on site at the distillery and we currently partner with just over 12 farmers and producers. We do as much and use as much local as we can.”

Russell Murphy used to work for one of the farmers that Barrelling Tide gets product from.

“And now we use some of their products and produce,” Colleen says. “So we’ve come full-circle.”

Barrelling Tide Distillery’s name was inspired by the tidal river that it overlooks which leads to the Bay of Fundy, home of the world’s highest tides.

“We’re in a really unique location in the Annapolis Valley, surrounded by farmlands and farms, producers, everything is just sort of out our back door, so to speak,” says Colleen.

“So we cut down on the carbon footprint, but we also support our local farmers, that’s really important to us. It’s a nice feeling to know where things are coming from.”

Barrelling Tide's 5 Fathom Dark Rum recently won gold with distinction and best in class in the Rum - Traditional category at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, which is based in British Columbia.

Their Windward Whisky also won gold in the Single Grain category.

At the World Gin Awards in London, England, they won silver in the Best Contemporary Style Gin category for their Tide Gin.

They also won awards at the World Whiskies Awards and the Canadian Whisky Awards.

“It’s great to know that the hard work that we’re putting in to it is sort of getting out to the world,” Colleen says. “We’re really, really proud of what we produce here and how we produce it.”