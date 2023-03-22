Cheers to that: Annapolis Valley distillery wins several national, international awards
A distillery in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has made a name for itself on the international stage.
Barrelling Tide Distillery in Port Williams, N.S., has won six awards so far this year at five different competitions.
Russell and Colleen Murphy opened Barrelling Tide in May 2016 and the distillery has gone on to produce a variety of products.
“We do vodkas, we do gins, we do a whiskey, we do fruit liqueurs, we do coffee liqueur and we also do canned products, we do seltzers as well as canned cocktails,” Colleen told CTV Atlantic’s Mike Lamb.
“We do everything right here on site at the distillery and we currently partner with just over 12 farmers and producers. We do as much and use as much local as we can.”
Russell Murphy used to work for one of the farmers that Barrelling Tide gets product from.
“And now we use some of their products and produce,” Colleen says. “So we’ve come full-circle.”
Barrelling Tide Distillery’s name was inspired by the tidal river that it overlooks which leads to the Bay of Fundy, home of the world’s highest tides.
“We’re in a really unique location in the Annapolis Valley, surrounded by farmlands and farms, producers, everything is just sort of out our back door, so to speak,” says Colleen.
“So we cut down on the carbon footprint, but we also support our local farmers, that’s really important to us. It’s a nice feeling to know where things are coming from.”
Barrelling Tide's 5 Fathom Dark Rum recently won gold with distinction and best in class in the Rum - Traditional category at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, which is based in British Columbia.
Their Windward Whisky also won gold in the Single Grain category.
At the World Gin Awards in London, England, they won silver in the Best Contemporary Style Gin category for their Tide Gin.
They also won awards at the World Whiskies Awards and the Canadian Whisky Awards.
“It’s great to know that the hard work that we’re putting in to it is sort of getting out to the world,” Colleen says. “We’re really, really proud of what we produce here and how we produce it.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
More witnesses are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones
Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
Canadian hemp company imports seeds from Ukraine despite war
Despite the ongoing war, a friendship built in Ukraine allowed an Alberta company to import hemp seeds to Canada in the hopes of growing the plant to produce a desired fibre.
Toronto
-
Michael Ford asked to rescind 'disturbing, offensive, and racist' comment about Toronto youth
Ontario Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism and MPP Michael Ford was called upon Wednesday to rescind a comment made about Toronto youth that some have called “disturbing, offensive, and racist.”
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to give manufacturers income tax credit in 2023 budget
The Doug Ford government is proposing a new tax credit to help manufacturers “grow, innovate, become more competitive and create jobs.”
-
Dozens of Shake Shack locations are coming to Canada
Shake Shack’s infamous crinkle-cut fries are coming to Canada.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Northwest apartment building evacuated due to carbon monoxide concerns
Dozens of people were evacuated from an apartment building in the northwest neighbourhood of Citadel Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide scare.
-
Early morning fire rips through 2 northeast Calgary homes
Two homes in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge sustained significant damage in a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Memorial donuts being sold in support of slain Edmonton police officers
A Crossfield, Alta., bakery is creating something special in memory of Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, who were shot to death last week.
Montreal
-
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
-
Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget.
Edmonton
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
A Spruce Grove first responder artist created a series of portraits in memory of the pair of Edmonton Police Service constables killed in the line of duty last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
Edmonton's streak of "warm" weather was broken Tuesday. But, we'll start a new (but short) streak today.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One taken to hospital after North Bay duplex fire
One person has been taken to hospital with significant injuries as a result of a fire at a North Bay duplex Wednesday morning, the deputy fire chief says.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
2 escape jail and go to IHOP, where patrons report them
Two inmates in a Virginia jail used primitively made tools to create a hole in the wall of their cell and escape, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant nearby, a sheriff said.
London
-
No more squinting: Bright signs on Wonderland Rd. turned down
Drivers in west London won’t have to squint at night or early in the dark hours of the morning when traveling along a section of Wonderland Road north.
-
More photos released of person wanted in relation to random stabbing
London police have released more photos of a man wanted in connection to a random stabbing. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, waring a black hat, dark sweater or coat, tight dark-coloured jeans, black boots and a white medical mask.
-
Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager
Three people charged in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, won’t face trial for another year and a half.
Winnipeg
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing
The minimum wage in Manitoba is increasing to $15.30 this October.
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
Vancouver
-
Homicide team deployed to West Vancouver after man stabbed in apartment parkade
An altercation in a West Vancouver parking garage escalated to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Great blue heron colony returns to Vancouver's Stanley Park
The great blue heron colony is settling back in at Stanley Park, preparing to welcome another generation of new chicks.
-
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
Regina
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
'Not ideal for anyone': Regina Public Schools to move 200 students from Harbour Landing School
The Regina Public School Board has endorsed the school division’s proposal to have 200 students change schools next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother who sexually assaulted 15-year-old boy wins reduced sentence on appeal
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Greater Victoria mother who was found guilty of luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
-
Man who allegedly held knife to person's throat arrested after string of robberies in Victoria
Victoria police say they arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring several people with a knife in the downtown area last week.
-
Nanaimo high school teacher placed on leave following creep-catcher sting
A Nanaimo high school teacher has been placed on leave as the school district investigates allegations that he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy on the dating site Grindr.