Cheesy and spicy crab dip recipe
Prep Time: Under 10 minutes
Ready In: 20 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
1 cup (100 g) Tre Stelle Shredded Mozzarella
1 Tbsp (15 ml) cornstarch
½ cup (125 g) Tre Stelle Mascarpone
¼ cup (60ml) mayonnaise
3 Tbsp (45 ml) chopped Italian parsley
2 Tbsp (30 ml) chopped pickled jalapeno peppers
1 Tbsp (15 ml) lime juice or jalapeno pickle juice (from the jar)
1 tsp (5 ml) celery salt
½ tsp (2.5 ml) chili powder
¼ tsp (1 ml) garlic powder
Dash Worcestershire sauce
Dash hot sauce (optional)
4 oz (120 g) tinned crab meat, drained
Crostini, tortilla chips or crackers, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350F (180C).
- Toss the mozzarella with the cornstarch in a large mixing bowl.
- Stir in the mascarpone and mayonnaise followed by the parsley, jalapeno peppers, lime juice (or pickle juice), celery salt, chili powder, garlic, Worcestershire and hot sauce (if using).
- Stir in the crab meat.
- Spoon the dip into a 4-cup (1 L) shallow ovenproof dish, spread and bake for about 20 minutes until golden on top and bubbling at the edges.
- Serve immediately with crostini, tortilla chips or crackers.
- The dip can be made up to a day ahead and stored, well-wrapped, in the fridge.
- Let the dip sit on the counter for 20 minutes before baking.