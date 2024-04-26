ATLANTIC
    • Chef Christine Tizzard diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer

    Christine Tizzard is pictured with her partner Matt Mays. (Source: GoFundMe) Christine Tizzard is pictured with her partner Matt Mays. (Source: GoFundMe)
    A popular chef, who is fighting a battle against an aggressive form of cancer, is getting support from her community.

    Christine Tizzard is a cookbook author, spokesperson, and brand ambassador, who many may recognize from her appearances on shows like CTV Morning Live and The Social.

    Tizzard shared a post on social media Thursday, providing an update on her health.

    “Well Everyone, this is happening. Also a reason why I have been MIA for so long. This is not an easy post for me to share with you,” she wrote on social media.

    The post included a link to a GoFundMe page, which provides details about her health struggle.

    “After months of seeking answers for the debilitating symptoms she has been experiencing, it is now confirmed that she has a rare and aggressively growing brain tumor called a Chondrosarcoma,” reads the GoFundMe post, written by Amelia Cooke, one of Tizzard’s friends.

    “Christine has been dealing with this privately, but to date, is now visually and hearing impaired, and her overall quality of life has significantly declined.”

    According to the post, Tizzard’s diagnosis is still evolving, but it has been determined she will need immediate surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible. The surgery could be followed by radiation and/or chemotherapy.

    “The tumor has grown significantly in the last 6-8 weeks and is now not only occupying her skull base but growing down around the spine and wrapping around her spinal cord. This makes the operation significantly more complex,” wrote Cooke.

    “To further complicate matters, the tumor is also growing around her carotid artery, as well as other vascular arteries and important nerves that control vision, hearing, speech, swallowing, and mobility. Her overall health is declining daily.”

    The GoFundMe page was also shared by her partner singer-songwriter Matt Mays.

    “Thanks for considering, everyone. Much love in return to all those who’ve sent it to Chrissy n’ me,” wrote Mays on social media.

    According to the GoFundMe page, Tizzard has a surgical team in Toronto, but may need to travel to the United States for care.

    “Out-of-country medical expenses are astronomical, but the immediate nature of this case may require surgery in Pittsburgh. Surgery in the US will cost between $150,000 and $250,000 CAD. To start,” reads the page.

    Tizzard and Mays will spend the next three to four weeks either in Toronto or Pittsburgh preparing for her upcoming surgeries. Both self-employed, their inability to work during that time adds further strain to the financial weight of the upcoming medical expenses.

    “The very last thing Christine and her loved ones should be concerned about is how they are going to be able to survive financially over the next few months,” writes Cooke.

    “This is the beginning of a long journey for which Christine will need considerable support physically, emotionally, and financially.”

    As of 5 p.m. Friday, the GoFundMe page, that has a $150,000 goal, has raised over $70,000.

