Chester man, 30, killed in Lunenburg County crash

A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 329 in East River Point, N.S., around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver failed to negotiate a curve and his car ended up in the ditch.

The 30-year-old Chester man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway 329 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.