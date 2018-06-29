

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg District RCMP have ticketed a 46-year-old man for permitting underage drinking at a grad party held on his property.

According to police, just after 10:30 p.m. on June 16, officers responded to a complaint of a heavily intoxicated male passed out at a residence on Haddon Hill Rd. in Chester, N.S.

An 18-year old male and 18-year-old female were transported by EHS to the South Shore Hospital for treatment due to their level of intoxication. A 19-year-old male was arrested for causing a disturbance, and was later released.

Police are reminding those thinking of hosting parties to consider the risks and liabilities involved. Underage drinking is a serious matter and Lunenburg RCMP will be holding property owners accountable for allowing youth to consume alcohol on their property.