Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign

A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.

Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr. and Terry White, mayor of Murray Harbour, say John Roberston should immediately step down from council.

White says a large sign on Robertson's property displayed the message, "Truth: mass grave hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.'s integrity."

The mayor of the community of about 300 people says Robertson initially refused to remove the sign but eventually took it down on Saturday -- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Gould called for Robertson to resign from the Murray Harbour council in a letter Wednesday, saying the message is hurtful and triggering to all Indigenous people.

Attempts to reach Robertson today were not successful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.