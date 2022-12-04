Child suffers life-threatening injuries following ATV crash: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP is investigating an ATV crash that left two people injured in East Uniacke, N.S.

First responders were called to the crash on a trail near Beaver Bank Road around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a side-by-side was crossing standing water when the crash happened.

One of the passengers, a child, was rescued by the two other people on the vehicle but suffered life-threatening injuries.

The other passenger, a 39-year-old Truro man, received minor injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The driver, a 36-year-old Beaver Bank man, was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.