HALIFAX -- A 12-year-old child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Port Hood, N.S. on Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 21, members with the Inverness County District RCMP were notified of a collision on Highway 19 involving a car and a pickup truck.

Police, along with members of EHS and fire, responded to the scene where they determined the car, which was travelling north bound on Highway 19, was turning left into a parking lot when it was struck by a pickup truck travelling north.

The occupants of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man and a 5-year-old child, were uninjured, according to police.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, was also uninjured.

Police say a 12-year-old child who was in the car was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours. A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.