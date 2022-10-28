Children’s cold medication shortages worry parents, pharmacists

High demand and a dwindling supply are making it hard to find some children's medications in the Halifax area.

Pharmacist Peter Jorna only has four boxes left of Tylenol for infants between zero and 23 months old. Jorna says he has two to three people a day looking for medicine he doesn’t have.

“Currently we are under a shortage of children’s Advil and acetaminophen or Tylenol. When I’m looking at our wholesaler, what I see is an indeterminate availability, so they don’t actually have word of when it’s going to come back,” Jorna says.

Bonnie Minard runs a daycare in Dartmouth. She has a maximum of 91 kids at a time, but because of different illnesses, she’s had up to 20 kids out at once.

“We are starting to see the seasonal bugs going around. We’re starting to see children with fevers, gastro issues and we have had a couple of cases of families testing positive for COVID-19,” Minard says.

Her staff have enhanced their cleaning efforts to combat a host of illnesses that Minard says are hitting her students harder and earlier than usual.

“We have our basic cleaning that we do every day, and then when we have an outbreak of something or we know that there are bugs going around, there’s a different strength of bleach that we use to disinfect,” says Minard.