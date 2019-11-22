HALIFAX -- Canada's defence minister says he doesn't see China as an adversary ahead of a weekend security conference of western countries expected to focus heavily on the Asian nation.

Harjit Sajjan says while there are significant challenges in Canada's relationship with China -- including the detention by the Chinese of two Canadians -- now is the time to work toward solutions.

Several of the sessions at the Halifax International Security Forum will deal with what many geopolitical experts see as an emerging threat.

Forum president Peter van Praagh went further than Sajjan in his assessment, saying China can be characterized in a variety of ways from competitor or strategic competitor to adversary.

Van Praagh says he thinks it's clear that Canada and China do not share the same interests.

He says Canada and its democratic allies in Europe and Asia have a different world view, and the message ahead of the forum is that it's time to recognize that fact in order to be properly prepared to deal with it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.