

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was stabbed in Salmon River, N.B.

Members of the Minto RCMP responded to a report of stabbing around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple wounds.

A 54-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were arrested at a home in Chipman, N.B. later Wednesday evening. The man was questioned and later released without charges.

The woman was held in custody and appeared Thursday in Burton provincial court, where she was charged with attempted murder.

Joanne Alice Lewis has been remanded into custody and sent for a psychiatric evaluation. The Chipman woman is due back in court on Feb. 14.