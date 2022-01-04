Chocolate California Prune and Banana Bread Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 stick melted butter

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

1 tsp baking soda

1 lime

1 cup ripe banana

2 eggs

1 cup + 1 tbsp golden brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

3/4 cup chopped California Prunes

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup + 1 tbsp whole wheat flour

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a small sheet pan place poppy seeds and pumpkin seeds. Bake for 6-8 minutes, or until toasted and starting to turn golden brown. Set aside to cool. Keep the oven on. Melt butter in a small dish in the microwave or on the stove. Set aside to cool. Meanwhile, place the yogurt into a bowl and stir in the baking soda. Leave for five minutes to allow the mixture to react and fizz. Peel and chop the bananas, measure out one cup of banana pieces, and add to another bowl with the zest of the lime, plus juice from half of the lime. Using a fork, mash the lime juice, zest and banana together. In another bowl, crack two eggs and add sugar and cinnamon. Whisk to combine. Add the baked seeds, chopped California Prunes and chocolate chips. Carefully add the egg mixture to the yogurt and stir gently. Next add in the bananas, melted butter and then the flours and salt. Using a metal spoon, fold the mixture in one direction and turn the bowl in the other direction so you get maximum volume without overworking the mixture. Bake in a lined and greased loaf pan for about one hour, or until nicely risen and golden. Check for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of the loaf. When it comes out clean and free of crumbs, it’s ready to enjoy!

Serving Suggestion:

Slice the loaf into generous pieces and enjoy with a smear of butter or just as it is. Leftovers are best stored in the refrigerator.

Recipe courtesy of californiaprunes.ca