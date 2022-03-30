Chocolatier in N.S. creates campaign to support Ukrainian refugees

A Syrian refugee and his family living in Nova Scotia are now doing what they can to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

The United Nations High Commission estimates 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland – meaning about every one-in-four citizens.

“We live in a place where we are privileged to not have to worry about a mortar rocket or an airstrike to hit our building where we are here in Canada,” says Tareq Hadhad, the owner of Peace by Chocolate in Halifax.

At one time, that nightmare was Hadhad's reality. He and his family fled civil war in Syria and spent three years in a Lebanese refugee camp.

“When I see all of those images, for me personally, it is very heart wrenching and it just brings back all those memories and I wish I never had,” Hadhad says.

The Hadhad family came to Canada in 2016. Tareq's father was a chocolatier in Damascus for 20 years before their facilities were bombed.

However, two decades of confection making knowledge remained intact and the store Peace by Chocolate was born in the Hadhad's new home.

Today, its Halifax store has become the centre of a national campaign to raise money to support Ukrainian refugees called "Peace for Ukraine."

“It’s incredible to see the support pouring out for Ukraine right now,” says employee Elie O’Neil.

One-hundred per cent of the proceeds from the sale of select chocolate bars and a special hot chocolate recipe recently added to the store's menu will go to the Canadian Red Cross.

“I just think it’s a very easy way for us to support a very good cause,” says store customer Cindi MacNeill.

The Peace for Ukraine campaign started at the beginning of March with early goals of reaching $10,000. Today, over $50,000 has been collected.

Hadhad now has his sights set on raising $100,000.

“I really hope that we will reach a point where everyone knows that love is the answer and hate is the cancer,” he says.

To donate to the Peace for Ukraine campaign, click here.