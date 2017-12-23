

CTV Atlantic





Traffic’s congested and parking lots are packed as the clock ticks down to Christmas.

Overflowing carts littered Maritime grocery stores as shoppers prepare for their feasts before stores close-up shop for the holidays.

Shopper, Tony Robinson just got back from a trip to the Dominican. He said despite leaving the shopping to last minute, he had to pick up the essentials in Halifax Friday.

"Just picking up groceries for Christmas and some bubbly for some guess over the Christmas holidays,” said Robinson.

Plenty of self-proclaimed procrastinators hit the malls as well ahead of the weekend. There was a long line up for last minute Christmas wish lists to deliver to Santa at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth.

"I’m being very calm today I’m handling it well; usually I don't like crowds at all,” said shopper, Anne Bakody.

According to Interac, the Friday before Christmas Eve is the busiest retail shopping day of the year. Last year Canadians rang up $1.2 billion in sales on that day alone.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.