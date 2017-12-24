

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





As the cleanup continues from Saturday's winter storm, another weather system has its sights set on New Brunswick for Christmas Day.

Environment Canada has issued several ahead of the storm, which is forecast to bring up to 25 centimetres of snow.

As of early Sunday morning, a blizzard warning is in effect for much of northeastern New Brunswick, including:

Acadian Peninsula;

Bathurst and Chaleur Region; and

Miramichi and area.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the rest of northern New Brunswick, including:

Campbellton and Restigouche County;

Edmundston and Madawaska County;

Grand Falls and Victoria County; and

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway.

A winter storm warning is in effect for central and southern regions of the province, including:

Fredericton and Southern York County;

Grand Lake and Queens County;

Kent County;

Kouchibouguac National Park;

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick;

Oromocto and Sunbury County;

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County;

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area;

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County; and

Woodstock and Carleton County.

A winter storm watch and a wind warning are in effect for areas along the Bay of Fundy, including:

Fundy National Park;

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County; and

Saint John and County.

A statement from Environment Canada says a low pressure system is expected to develop near Cape Hatteras on Sunday evening and rapidly intensify as it tracks northeastward to lie over southern New Brunswick by Monday evening.

"Light snow ahead of this system will begin in the morning over western New Brunswick and intensify as it spreads eastward throughout the day," reads the statement.

The snow is expected to mix with ice pellets or rain along the Bay of Fundy coast and could switch to freezing rain in southeastern New Brunswick on Monday afternoon.

Forecasters are calling for about 15 centimetres of snow throughout most of the province, except up to 25 centimetres in areas under the blizzard and snowfall warnings.

Strong winds are also expected to bring blowing snow throughout much of the province.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility ... Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," said Environment Canada.

Blizzard warnings are issued when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least four hours, snowfall warnings are issued when 15 centimetres or more of snow is expected to fall within 12 hours or less, and winter storm warnings and watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.