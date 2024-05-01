Christmas in spring: Mahone Bay, N.S., gets festive for a new Hallmark film

MAHONE BAY, N.S. -

Mahone Bay's streets are lined with Christmas decor and there's snow on the ground as local actors descend on the picturesque town.

The town along Nova Scotia's South Shore is getting into the Christmas spirit extra early this year, playing as a backdrop to a new Hallmark movie.

"This movie is called 'Christmas Land' and it is about a town that is devoted to Christmas and we're shooting in Mahone Bay where the town is devoted to Christmas," said actor Meghan Ory.

Each year, Mahone Bay hosts a community-wide celebration called "Father Christmas," where the town is dressed in holiday style, twinkling lights and Christmas spirit is felt throughout.

"When we came to ask about filming here, we said, 'Would you have any interest in decorating the streets?' And they said, 'Well, we can do it with our Christmas decorations,'" said actor John Reardon.

"Christmas Land" stars and is produced by Halifax-based actors, as well as real-life married couple, Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

"Coming here and then having all this support from the community... I think the whole town is in background today, background performers," said Reardon.

Local Tracey Nolan dresses up in a candy cane-inspired outfit during "Father Christmas" each year.

She says she was eager to get involved in the movie-making.

"They had a volunteer page put up on Facebook for people in the town to come in and volunteer to be extras, background," said Nolan.

Chris Acker owns a convenience store in Mahone Bay. His business is one of many decked out for the movie.

"I think it's good for the community to get involved," said Acker.

"Christmas Land" will be available for viewing this holiday season.