LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- It is exactly six weeks until Christmas and the Christmas tree industry is in full swing.

Nova Scotia alone harvests about one million trees every year.

In two weeks the Sackville Kinsmen Club's Christmas tree lot will be up and running.

"We order 350 trees every year from the Bridgewater, New Germany neck of the woods," said Wade Dooley of the Sackville Kinsman Club.

And that will be the starting point this year.

"I feel it’s going to be as steady as usual or perhaps a tad bit more but we’re prepared for everything," Dooley said.

The Sackville Kinsman Club has been selling Christmas trees for the last 41 years. It’s one of their major fundraisers and organizers are expecting it to be mostly "business as usual" this year.

"We normally have an open tree lot where we would allow upwards of 20 customers in," Dooley said. "This year, we will probably have to restrict it to around 10 with 6 foot spacing of course."

The Nova Scotia Christmas Tree Council is developing other safety protocols for all of its 350 members.

"In some cases, growers are moving to a reservation system so you would call ahead and make an appointment," said Angus Bonnyman, the Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia executive director.

Nova Scotia produces about one million Christmas trees every year. About 90 per cent are exported, but, this year, the supply is not going to meet the demand.

"Every tree that is destined for a market outside of Nova Scotia has been spoken for," Bonnyman said. "If there were some more trees on the market we could find a home for them pretty quickly."

The Christmas Tree industry in Nova Scotia is worth $30 million per year and it provides 500 permanent jobs. The numbers this year suggest that it's one sector that's growing despite the pandemic.