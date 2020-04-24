SYDNEY, N.S. -- Church bells chimed across Nova Scotia Friday evening to honour the 22 victims of the mass killing last weekend.

At St. Andrew’s Church in Sydney, N.S. -- now the Highland Arts Theatre -- Glenda Watt was set to ring the bells 22 times in honour of the victims, followed by two minutes of silence.

She said she would then ring the bells one more time for the life of the unborn child lost in the mass killing.

“I think it will bring comfort, it will bring a lot of tears for sure. I’m already getting messages from people who are in tears thinking about the fact I’m going to be doing it. It’s going to be difficult,” says Watt.

“I can’t imagine what these families are going through, not being able to connect and hold each other. It’s not much, but it’s all I can do.”

Earlier this week, church bells rang in Banff, Alberta to the tune of “Farewell to Nova Scotia,” one of many tributes around the country.

“I think the ringing of the bells again tonight will reinforce that we are coming together as a community, as a province, and as a nation,” says Scott MacQuarrie, of St. George’s Anglican Church in Sydney, N.S.

People can also pay their respects by standing at the end of their driveway, on their balcony, or in their window for two minutes of silence at 7 p.m.

Be sure to listen tonight at 7 PM for the church bells of Niagara Falls' Christ Church, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Anglican Church & others ringing in honour of the many lost lives & those affected by the recent Nova Scotia tragedy. Sending love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/naFsRds717 — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) April 24, 2020