HALIFAX -- With access restricted at cenotaphs through the region today, a great many Maritimers found other ways to remember.

Hundreds flocked to the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, which opened its gates so people could pause and reflect.

Dressed in Second World War uniforms, Citadel soldiers welcomed a steady-stream of visitors when the gates opened at 10:00 a.m.

Eileen and Rick Pelhan felt it was important to come-out in memory of their dads, who both served.

As 2020 winds-down, so, too do the milestones marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

D-Day was recreated in microchasm at the site, complete with a landing craft, beach-hedgehogs - and warnings of German mines.

James & Leah Whitehead brought their three girls, aged four to seven.

Deeply touched by the displays, they were determined to mark the day in a meaningful way.

Mission accomplished.

"I am more thankful than ever that we are in Canada, and that we can live in freedom together," said Leah Whitehead.

Hundreds filed though the cavernous Army Museum.

COVID limited crowd-sizes, but officials say, in the end, that didn't matter: they were happy to provide a venue for people to remember.

"That was our aim here, was to provide a place to go to reflect on the service of a relative or someone that they knew," said Ken Hines.