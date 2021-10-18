Citizen's complaint filed over Halifax police's use of force, sprays during protest

HALIFAX -

A private citizen has launched a formal complaint on the police tactics used as they clashed with protesters during the destruction of a small shelter for the homeless this summer.

The complaint filed to the Halifax police was outlined Monday by Chief Daniel Kinsella during a municipal board meeting considering another possible civilian review of the tensions that erupted on Aug. 18 outside the former Halifax public library site.

Kinsella told the Halifax board of police commissioners -- a municipal oversight board -- about the probe getting underway as the commissioners heard from a city lawyer they may not have the jurisdiction to order their own independent review.

The chief said the citizen's complaint is on "perceived issues" of police performance in areas such as whether officers properly identified themselves or employed excessive force when they used chemical irritants and riot gear against the crowd.

After hearing about the complaint, the members of the municipal board decided to send their own potential review to a staff study and for an outside legal opinion on whether it had legal jurisdiction to proceed.

In a private citizen's complaint, the first step is for police to conduct an internal review, and if the citizen isn't satisfied, the matter can go before the provincial police complaints commissioner and eventually to a public hearing of the police review board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.