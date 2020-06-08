HALIFAX -- Citrus Glazed BBQ Jumbo Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • Jumbo shrimp
  • ½ cup of olive oil
  • Juice from two lemons and two limes
  • Three cloves of garlic smashed and diced
  • Fresh parsley chopped, about ¼ cup
  • Two sprigs of rosemary, chopped finely
  • ½ a Scotch Bonnet hot pepper, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste (pinch of each)

Directions:

  1. Place jumbo shrimp (deveined) onto pre-soaked skewers (4 or 5 per skewer)
  2. Mix olive oil, lemon and lime juice, garlic, parsley, rosemary, hot pepper, salt and pepper in a bowl.
  3. Brush mixture generously over shrimp skewers
  4. Cook on pre-heated BBQ until shrimp are cooked (at least 5 minutes per side)

Recipe courtesy of Chef Rob Mac Isaac from Chameleon Café and Supper Club