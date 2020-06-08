HALIFAX -- Citrus Glazed BBQ Jumbo Shrimp

Ingredients:

Jumbo shrimp

½ cup of olive oil

Juice from two lemons and two limes

Three cloves of garlic smashed and diced

Fresh parsley chopped, about ¼ cup

Two sprigs of rosemary, chopped finely

½ a Scotch Bonnet hot pepper, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste (pinch of each)

Directions:

Place jumbo shrimp (deveined) onto pre-soaked skewers (4 or 5 per skewer) Mix olive oil, lemon and lime juice, garlic, parsley, rosemary, hot pepper, salt and pepper in a bowl. Brush mixture generously over shrimp skewers Cook on pre-heated BBQ until shrimp are cooked (at least 5 minutes per side)

Recipe courtesy of Chef Rob Mac Isaac from Chameleon Café and Supper Club