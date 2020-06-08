Advertisement
Citrus Glazed BBQ Jumbo Shrimp
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 5:12PM ADT Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 5:45PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Citrus Glazed BBQ Jumbo Shrimp
Ingredients:
- Jumbo shrimp
- ½ cup of olive oil
- Juice from two lemons and two limes
- Three cloves of garlic smashed and diced
- Fresh parsley chopped, about ¼ cup
- Two sprigs of rosemary, chopped finely
- ½ a Scotch Bonnet hot pepper, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste (pinch of each)
Directions:
- Place jumbo shrimp (deveined) onto pre-soaked skewers (4 or 5 per skewer)
- Mix olive oil, lemon and lime juice, garlic, parsley, rosemary, hot pepper, salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Brush mixture generously over shrimp skewers
- Cook on pre-heated BBQ until shrimp are cooked (at least 5 minutes per side)
Recipe courtesy of Chef Rob Mac Isaac from Chameleon Café and Supper Club
