City of Fredericton paying for private security and cameras to assist police

Fredericton is suiting the capital city up with more security.

Additional cameras and piloting a community safety services force will be coming to the downtown, business sectors, and trail system.

‘There's activity along the trails that we need to see monitored,” said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers. “That, in addition to what's happening in the downtown and because the police couldn't be everywhere there might be a way to assist them.”

Concerns about vandalism, theft, graffiti, and people living rough prompted the additional measures.

Downtown Fredericton Inc. and Business Fredericton North have funded 10 of the total 15 cameras being installed throughout the city. Each camera costs $7,000.

"Some of it is drug addiction and mental health,” said Bruce McCormack, general manager of Downtown Fredericton Inc. “Those are the big issues that we're really concerned about and we've been working closely with the city on that and other agencies.”

The new safety services unit will enforce bylaws such as e-scooter speeding and wearing a helmet, and will report any crimes they see happening to police.

"Really, what they're trying to do is keep people behaving themselves,” said Warren Maddox, executive director of The Shelters, “and try to keep destruction of businesses and properties from getting out of hand. In some cases, I certainly see what the business people are talking about.”

The city is following Charlottetown’s approach when it comes to the cameras where the project was previously piloted.

"There’s nothing covert or anything about it,” said Scott Patterson, Fredericton Deputy Chief of Police. “It's all well signed to advise anybody in the area that there is a camera there and the proactive and preventative measure is just as valuable as the camera.”