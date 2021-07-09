HALIFAX -- A group that builds small, insulated shelters for the homeless in Halifax says the municipal government has started to remove some of the structures at sites around the city.

The advocacy group Halifax Mutual Aid posted an image today on social media of one of the wooden structures being lifted up by heavy machinery.

The group said the shelter had been occupied, and the person living there was at work when it was removed.

A spokesperson for the City of Halifax wasn't immediately available for comment, but this week the city issued a notice requiring the occupants to vacate the shelters and remove their personal belongings.

The group began erecting the tiny shelters in January in response to a shortage of affordable rental accommodation in the city.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Community Services has said home support workers are attempting to arrange hotels, and eventually permanent housing, for people staying in the shelters.

Carley Sampson said in an email it is up to the 12 residents of the shelters to accept the assistance, as it is a voluntary program.

She said the department has partnered with the Out of the Cold Shelter, which is prepared to offer individuals a safe place to stay as they seek permanent, stable housing.

During the early waves of the pandemic, the city's homeless population grew, but Sampson said it has been declining this year.

She provided figures indicating that as of Tuesday, there were 352 people seeking housing, which is 138 fewer than on Dec. 8, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.