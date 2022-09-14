City of Halifax to give away 1,000 free trees to residents

The Halifax Regional Municipality is set to host two upcoming events where 1,000 trees will be given away.

Approximately 500 trees will be available on a first come, first served basis at two HRM locations.

The first event will be held on Sept. 24 at 26 Cherry Brook Road in Cherrybrook, N.S.

The second event will take place Oct. 1 on Thomas Raddall Drive in Halifax, in the parking lot between the Canada Games Centre and the BMO Soccer Centre.

Both events will begin at 9 a.m. and go until supplies run out.

The locations are near Halifax Transit stops and the city says barrier bags will be available for people to take their trees on the bus. Urban Forestry staff will also be on site to help people load their trees into their vehicles.

Several tree varieties will be available, including a “limited number” of edible fruit trees. All trees will be potted and available in various sizes.

When people pick up a tree they will get a brochure on how to care for it and how to pick a location to plant it. The city says the trees should not be planted on municipal property.

All trees will be available free of charge.

The city says trees that are planted in urban spaces improve air quality, storm-water reduction, temperature management, and more.