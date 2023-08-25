City upgrades and construction causes summer traffic slowdown in Halifax

According to Mayor Mike Savage, people tell him daily that Halifax will be a nice place once it’s finally finished.

“But cities are never finished,” said Savage. “And they are always more about the journey than they are the destination.”

Numerous roadside construction sites are set up all over the HRM, causing a common summertime theme of vehicular slowdown.

“The traffic is very slow,” said one taxi driver.

“We need to mitigate it as much as we can,” said Savage. “We don’t want it to impact businesses, and we do have a number of plans to deal with a growth.”

Including long term future transportation improvements and expanded transit.

In an email to CTV, a HRM staff member confirmed current projects include upgrades to roadways, sidewalks, bridges, bike lanes, traffic calming/speed humps and overall intersection enhancements.

“The businesses ultimately are going to appreciate the increased crowds,” said Halifax Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Patrick Sullivan, who also conceded, it’s been a season of construction and traffic snarl. “Cities have growing pains along the way.”

Especially in a city like Halifax, that is growing at a historic rate.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.